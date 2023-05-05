FriendShip Stores Grows Kitchen Concept

OAK HARBOR, Ohio — FriendShip Stores is reaching a milestone with the grand opening celebration of the 20th FriendShip Kitchen concept.

The new store offers the FriendShip Kitchen proprietary food and beverage program and is one of 29 FriendShip stores the company operates along the shores of Lake Erie, from Toledo to Cleveland and down to central Ohio.

The original FriendShip Kitchen concept store debuted in 2018. Menu items are freshly prepared on premises and is designed to offer something for everyone across all dayparts.

The official celebration will begin on Monday, May 8, with a five-day promotion featuring deals and giveaways. Events will include a ribbon-cutting ceremony to mark the official opening and will be attended by Chelsea Carvalho and Olivia Beck, fourth-generation Beck Suppliers owners, local dignitaries and FriendShip employees.

The first 25 guests each day May 8 through May 12 will receive a free French toast breakfast sandwich and are eligible to register to win one of several daily prizes for free chicken dinners, free family size pizzas or a $25 FriendShip gift card.

"Guests will also be eligible to enter and win a $100 gift card, which will be drawn after the last day of the festivities," said Kirk Matthew, vice president of retail.

In addition to the proprietary FriendShip Kitchen restaurant menu, the newest store located at 323 W Water St. in Oak Harbor offers FriendShip Fuel and the chain's award-winning loyalty program, where guests can enjoy exclusive member-only benefits, including discounts on fuel.

During the promotional period, guests will be treated to discounted coffee and fountain soda, product sampling and other specials from the FriendShip Kitchen.

"There really is something for everyone — from stuffed burritos and egg sandwiches for breakfast, paired with fresh bean to cup coffee brewed from premium locally roasted beans to our lunch and dinner choices, ranging from salads to sandwiches, savory crust pizza and FriendShip Famous hand-breaded chicken," Carvalho said. "Guests are really enjoying the fresh tasty meals and snacks made by our FriendShip Kitchen staff."

Fremont, Ohio-based Beck Suppliers Inc. is a family-owned and -operated retail and wholesale petroleum marketer. The company distributes Marathon, Sunoco, BP, Shell and Valero motor fuels to independent retailers as well as to its company-operated FriendShip and FriendShip Kitchen stores. Beck Propane & Fuels distributes propane and heating oil to thousands of Midwest homes and businesses. Beck Fuel Systems specializes in the installation and removal of petroleum fueling systems, and Beck Car Wash Systems installs, maintains, supports and operates car washes.