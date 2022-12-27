Frito-Lay North America introduces Frito-Lay Minis, bite-sized versions of its Doritos, Cheetos and SunChips snacks. Conveniently packaged in easy-to-pour canisters, Frito-Lay Minis make it easier than ever to snack on the go or share with friends, according to the company. The new bite-sized snacks come in a variety of options: Doritos Nacho Cheese, Doritos Cool Ranch, Cheetos Cheddar, Cheetos Flamin Hot, SunChips Harvest Cheddar and SunChips Garden Salsa. Frito-Lay Minis are now available at select retailers nationwide for a suggested price of $2.79. Frito-Lay North America is the convenient foods division of PepsiCo Inc.