Frito-Lay "Ready for Crunchtime" Campaign

Multiple snack brands are featured in the company's first-ever football-themed portfolio campaign.
Frito-Lay is featuring its Lay’s, Tostitos, Cheetos and Doritos core snack brands in the company's first-ever football-themed portfolio campaign. Titled "Ready for Crunchtime," the campaign includes an in-store program, out-of-home, digital, radio commercials, and two TV commercials that star football legends such as Deion Sanders, Michael Irvin, Tony Gonzalez and Terry Bradshaw. The in-store program is slated to begin appearing at retailers nationwide starting six weeks prior to the Super Bowl, while the out-of-home component will primarily take place in Miami leading up to Super Bowl Sunday, Feb 2.

