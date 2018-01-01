Frosted Pumpkin Pop-Tarts

Kellogg’s Frosted Pumpkin Pie Pop-Tarts are available to convenience stores for a limited time. Like a handheld pumpkin pie, this Pop-Tart features a pumpkin pie-flavored filling with cinnamon, nutmeg, ginger and cloves surrounded by a golden crust and topped with sweet, white icing and fall-colored crunchlets. A flexible and easy-to-merchandise counter display holds 24 packs of the seasonal treat. The product also can be purchased without the merchandiser to shelve with other Pop-Tarts flavors.