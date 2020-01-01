Anchor Packaging LLC expands its Crisp Food Technologies container line with the new Fry Baby hinged container. The 6-inch by 3-inch container is perfect for a serving of menu items such as French fries, chicken strips, nuggets or wings, according to the company. The Fry Baby container integrates anti-fog in both the clear base and clear lid to keep food looking fresh on display for grab-and-go, and to avoid order errors with made-to-order. The container is consumer reusable and recyclable.