Press enter to search
Close search

Fry Baby Hinged Container

Press enter to search
Close search
Open Menu

Fry Baby Hinged Container

The 6-inch by 3-inch container integrates anti-fog in both the clear base and clear lid.
Anchor Packaging's Fry Baby

Anchor Packaging LLC expands its Crisp Food Technologies container line with the new Fry Baby hinged container. The 6-inch by 3-inch container is perfect for a serving of menu items such as French fries, chicken strips, nuggets or wings, according to the company. The Fry Baby container integrates anti-fog in both the clear base and clear lid to keep food looking fresh on display for grab-and-go, and to avoid order errors with made-to-order. The container is consumer reusable and recyclable.

Related Topics

Other Popular Products

CStore Promo Social Distancing Floor Graphics

Social Distancing Floor Graphics
Guardiant Countertop Shield

Guardiant Countertop Shield
Vibenomics Inc.

Vibenomics Audio Out-of-Home Advertising Marketplace