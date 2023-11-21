Fuelco Shows Thanks to Veterans

YONKERS, N.Y. — Fuelco launched its first annual Thanks to Veterans event with $1.99 a gallon gas and refreshments for veterans and active service members. The event took place on Nov. 21 at Fuelco's Yonkers location.

[Read more: Fuelco Builds Brand Awareness Through Mobile App Fuel Offer]

During the event, veterans also received free coffee and cupcakes from the Cupcake Cutie Boutique in Mount Vernon, N.Y.

"Veterans of the United States Armed Forces made tremendous sacrifices to ensure that we can live in a free and prosperous country," said Danny Eljamal, station owner and president of Danbury Gasoline Inc. "This is my family's expression of appreciation to local veterans, so we decided to launch our annual event between Veterans Day and Thanksgiving as a gesture of gratitude."

To facilitate the special gas deal, Fuelco partnered with the Westchester Veterans Service Agency and its FAVOR Discount Program, which provides opportunities for local businesses to show support for U.S. troops while cultivating their customer base.

"I'm happy that our FAVOR program has attracted businesses like Fuelco. They've been very generous, and they've done a great job," said Westchester Veterans Service Agency Director Ron Tocci, who attended the event. "Fuelco's gesture sets an example for other merchants, and it reminds people that we owe veterans something."

While Fuelco's discount offering has launched later in the month, multiple other c-store operators have honored service members throughout November as part of Veterans Day celebrations. This has included everything from round-up fundraisers to free coffee to tactical gear giveaways.

The Eljamal family owns more than 20 gasoline station locations, mostly located in Westchester County. Haifa Eljamal also controls a company operating two restaurants at the Westchester County Airport. Danny Eljamal experienced some local press coverage last year when, at the age of 17 and still a senior in high school, he took over ownership and management of a Mobil station in Danbury, N.Y.

[Read more: Fuelco President Shares His Secret for Building C-store Sales]

Fuelco-Foodsmart operates two locations in New York, on at 651 Bronx River Road in Yonkers and one at 85 Virginia Road.