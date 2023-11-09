C-store Retailers Honor Service Members With Veterans Day Promotions

"This is the least we can do to give back to those who have given so much to our country," said Sheetz Car Wash Category Manager Scott Soisson, a veteran of the U.S. Air Force and then retired from Air National Guard. "We know that this offer has been very popular in past years and that our store teams are looking forward to serving veterans of all ages on November 11th."

Sheetz will also donate $50,000 to the United States Organization (USO), a leading charitable organization in serving active-duty service members and military families. In addition to the donation, Sheetz employees will be volunteering at a Thanksgiving dinner event at the USO later this month. Customers are encouraged to donate their loyalty points in November to the USO. Two hundred loyalty points will equate to a $1 donation via the Sheetz app.

"We are so proud to be partnering with the USO as we recognize the service of our veterans and active-duty service members," said Sheetz Loyalty Program Manager Shianna Peace, a veteran with service connected to the U.S. Air Force. "Our teams jumped at the opportunity to volunteer for these events, which are focused on our customers that are also bravely serving our nation."

In late October, Sheetz employees volunteered at an Operation Science Program that the USO hosted for 75 service members and their families at Wright Patterson Air Force Base in Dayton, Ohio.

Sheetz operates throughout Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland, Ohio and North Carolina.

Texas Born

Texas Born, operator of 48 stores across Texas and Oklahoma, is offering military members a free medium coffee or cappuccino at any location on Nov. 11.

TravelCenters of America

TravelCenters of America (TA), part of the bp family of brands, is honoring veterans and armed forces members throughout November at TA, Petro and TA Express locations nationwide.

On Veterans Day, active-duty military, veterans and reservists are invited to enjoy a complimentary meal at participating quick-service or full-service restaurants. Veterans will need to present their proof of service prior to ordering. Proof of service can include a Uniformed Services ID card, current Leave and Earnings Statement, veterans' organization membership card, photograph in uniform, DD214 form, a citation or commendation.

Additionally, TA kicked off its annual round up campaign on Nov. 1 that supports the Special Operators Transition Foundation (SOTF), a nonprofit focused on successfully transitioning veterans into their next career. Customers at participating locations will have the opportunity to round up their purchase to the nearest dollar amount, with the difference donated directly to SOTF. The campaign runs through Nov. 30.

"The enormous impact of these courageous individuals will always be recognized within our organization," said Debi Boffa, CEO of TA. "Last year, TA was able to help over 200 Special Operations veterans through our nationwide Round Up campaign. We hope to surpass that number this year with the help of our passionate team members and generous guests. Thank you to all who have dedicated their lives to protecting others."

In addition to these offerings, TA engages in efforts that advocate for veterans year-round. TA hosts events at military bases to promote job opportunities within the company, and works with SOTF, Recruit Military and the Transition Assistance Program to help veterans looking to enter corporate careers.

TA also provides monetary support to Wreaths Across America, an organization committed to placing wreaths on veterans’ graves across America’s national cemeteries, and Folds of Honor, which provides educational scholarships for children and spouses of fallen or disabled American military service members and first responders.

Wawa Inc.

The Pennsylvania-based convenience store chain will offer free any size hot coffee to veterans, active military service members and their families, all day, with no military ID required. The offer is valid across Wawa’s more than 1,000 stores throughout Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, D.C. and Florida.