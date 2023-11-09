Advertisement
11/09/2023

C-store Retailers Honor Service Members With Veterans Day Promotions

Past and present members can receive free coffee, meals and more across multiple chains.
Danielle Romano
Managing Editor
Danielle Romano profile picture
Image
saluting soldiers

NATIONAL REPORT — The convenience store industry is well-known for supporting their communities through donations, discounts and free offers. This Veterans Day is no different.

Here are some of the deals, discounts and giveaways from retailers:

Army & Airforce Exchange Service

The Army & Airforce Exchange Service (AAFES) is offering special pricing on select products available on posts and base exchanges, as well as at ShopMyExchange.com. Deals include:

  • $300 savings on Samsung Crystal UHD Smart TVs
  • $900 savings on HP Omen gaming laptops
  • $300 off Apple MacBook Air Models with M2 chips
  • 20 percent off select Yeti hard-side or soft-side coolers
  • $130 off Bissell Revolution Hydrosteam pet vacuums
  • Additional 20 percent off military-exclusive pricing on Levis, American Eagle and Lucky
  • All Bath & Body Works hand soaps for $3.50
  • $20 off 1.7-ounce Victoria's Secret Eau de Parfum bottles and $25 off 3.4-ounce bottles
  • Free gourmet fries at Charleys with the purchase of any cheesesteak and drink

"It's an honor for the Exchange to show the military community how much they mean to us," said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kevin Osby, the Exchange's senior enlisted advisor. "The Exchange is where heroes shop, and it’s a privilege to serve those who have served and continue to serve."

Shoppers can view the digital sales ad at ShopMyExchange.com starting Nov. 10 by navigating to Weekly Ad under Savings at the bottom of the webpage.

Dallas-based AAFES is the 54th largest retailer in the United States. One hundred percent of Exchange earnings support military communities.

Circle K

Circle K, the global banner of Laval, Quebec-based Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc., is offering free coffee through the Circle K app to thank veterans and active-duty military personnel on Veterans Day. 

GetGo Café+Market

Image
GetGo Veterans Day

Veterans don't have to wait until Veterans Day to receive a free item. The Pittsburgh-based chain offers active-duty service members and veterans a free small coffee at any of its 270-plus stores every day of the year.

[Read more: Terri Micklin Gets Going on Evolving GetGo's Strategic Vision]

Kwik Fill

Kwik Fill is hosting Operation Give Thanks, a customer-supported fundraising campaign to support active-duty service members, veterans and their families in Kwik Fill Country, the retailer said.

As part of the campaign, Kwik Fill will donate a portion of every gallon of gasoline and diesel purchased from Nov. 11 to 30 to support local military families. Additionally, customers who purchase a limited-edition Operation Give Thanks coffee tumbler will receive free coffee for the month of November and a portion of the proceeds will support the military.

Then, on Veterans Day, members of the military will receive a free large coffee at Kwik Fill stores.

Operated by Warren, Pa.-based United Refining Co., Kwik Fill has 300 company-owned locations and eight independently owned and operated franchise locations in New York, Pennsylvania and Ohio.

Love's Travel Stops

On Veterans Day, active-duty service members and veterans can get a free homestyle bowl and fountain drink exclusively through the Love’s Connect app. Users can find this offer on Veterans Day under the deals tab.

[Read more: Love's Expands RV Network]

Image
Love's Operation Homefront

Bowl options include meatloaf mashed potatoes, chicken pot pie and deluxe mac-n-cheese. If homestyle bowls are not available, customers can substitute with two roller grill items.

Additionally, through Nov. 11, 100 percent of pin pad donations at Love's stores will be sent to Operation Homefront to support the organization's mission to relieve financial strain for American military families in need.

Maverik — Adventure's First Stop

Maverik is offering complimentary coffee to veterans and active-duty military all day on Veterans Day across its retail network of 400-plus stores in 12 western states. 

"Maverik honors and thanks all service members for their sacrifice and all that they've done and continue to do to serve our communities. Veterans and military personnel with a valid military ID are invited to enjoy a delicious coffee up to a large featuring Maverik's tasty bean-to-cup roasts," the company stated. 

Image
Maverik coffee

Maverik's bean-to-cup coffee machines deliver freshly-ground coffee on demand. Premium roasts and coffee blends are featured from around the world, including Colombian, Dark Brazilian, Light Sumatran, House Blend and High Caffeine. 

Salt Lake City-based Maverik is the largest independent fuel marketer in the Intermountain West. The convenience retailer doubled its network with the acquisition of Kum & Go in August.

Pilot Co.

In recognition of Veterans Day, Pilot Co. launched a "Round Up Your Change" campaign to raise funds in support of the Call of Duty Endowment, a nonprofit organization dedicated to assisting veterans in transitioning to successful civilian careers post-military service. The campaign began Oct. 23 and runs through Nov. 12.

Additionally, over Veterans Day weekend this year, Pilot will be offering a complimentary meal to military service veterans at more than 750 participating Pilot, Flying J and One9 locations.

To read more about Pilot Co.'s Veterans Day efforts, click here.

Sheetz Inc.

The Altoona, Pa.-based chain is offering veterans and active-duty military personnel a free meal and car wash on Veterans Day. The deal includes a free half turkey sub and a regular size fountain drink at any of Sheetz’s 700-plus stores. The offer includes extras and add-ons.

Sheetz will also provide a free car wash to veterans and active-duty military. This offer only applies to the $9 car wash option and is only available at Sheetz stores that have a car wash. Military ID or proof of service must be presented to qualify.

Image
Sheetz Veterans Day deal 2023

"This is the least we can do to give back to those who have given so much to our country," said Sheetz Car Wash Category Manager Scott Soisson, a veteran of the U.S. Air Force and then retired from Air National Guard. "We know that this offer has been very popular in past years and that our store teams are looking forward to serving veterans of all ages on November 11th."

Sheetz will also donate $50,000 to the United States Organization (USO), a leading charitable organization in serving active-duty service members and military families. In addition to the donation, Sheetz employees will be volunteering at a Thanksgiving dinner event at the USO later this month. Customers are encouraged to donate their loyalty points in November to the USO. Two hundred loyalty points will equate to a $1 donation via the Sheetz app.

"We are so proud to be partnering with the USO as we recognize the service of our veterans and active-duty service members," said Sheetz Loyalty Program Manager Shianna Peace, a veteran with service connected to the U.S. Air Force. "Our teams jumped at the opportunity to volunteer for these events, which are focused on our customers that are also bravely serving our nation."

In late October, Sheetz employees volunteered at an Operation Science Program that the USO hosted for 75 service members and their families at Wright Patterson Air Force Base in Dayton, Ohio.

Sheetz operates throughout Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland, Ohio and North Carolina.

Texas Born

Texas Born, operator of 48 stores across Texas and Oklahoma, is offering military members a free medium coffee or cappuccino at any location on Nov. 11.

Read more: At Texas Born, Foodservice Is the Focus Across the Board]

TravelCenters of America

TravelCenters of America (TA), part of the bp family of brands, is honoring veterans and armed forces members throughout November at TA, Petro and TA Express locations nationwide.

On Veterans Day, active-duty military, veterans and reservists are invited to enjoy a complimentary meal at participating quick-service or full-service restaurants. Veterans will need to present their proof of service prior to ordering. Proof of service can include a Uniformed Services ID card, current Leave and Earnings Statement, veterans' organization membership card, photograph in uniform, DD214 form, a citation or commendation.

Additionally, TA kicked off its annual round up campaign on Nov. 1 that supports the Special Operators Transition Foundation (SOTF), a nonprofit focused on successfully transitioning veterans into their next career. Customers at participating locations will have the opportunity to round up their purchase to the nearest dollar amount, with the difference donated directly to SOTF. The campaign runs through Nov. 30.

"The enormous impact of these courageous individuals will always be recognized within our organization," said Debi Boffa, CEO of TA. "Last year, TA was able to help over 200 Special Operations veterans through our nationwide Round Up campaign. We hope to surpass that number this year with the help of our passionate team members and generous guests. Thank you to all who have dedicated their lives to protecting others."

In addition to these offerings, TA engages in efforts that advocate for veterans year-round. TA hosts events at military bases to promote job opportunities within the company, and works with SOTF, Recruit Military and the Transition Assistance Program to help veterans looking to enter corporate careers. 

TA also provides monetary support to Wreaths Across America, an organization committed to placing wreaths on veterans’ graves across America’s national cemeteries, and Folds of Honor, which provides educational scholarships for children and spouses of fallen or disabled American military service members and first responders.

Wawa Inc.

The Pennsylvania-based convenience store chain will offer free any size hot coffee to veterans, active military service members and their families, all day, with no military ID required. The offer is valid across Wawa’s more than 1,000 stores throughout Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, D.C. and Florida.

Image
Wawa Taste of Home 2023

"It's our annual tradition to salute service members on Veterans Day with a hot cup of coffee to thank them for everything they do to serve our country and our communities," said Chris Gheysens, Wawa CEO. "Also, for the past 13 years, we’ve been providing service members abroad with a Taste of Home through our coffee care packages, and we are thrilled to continue this tradition once again in 2023 and for years to come."

Operation Taste of Home is an annual tradition organized by Wawa Associates and supported by the USO of Pennsylvania and Southern New Jersey, and USO Central Florida. Throughout November, Wawa associates, the USO and Pennsylvania National Guard members together assembled more than 10,000 care packages at assembling events that are sent to military service members abroad. 

[Read more: Wawa Unveils Plans for North Carolina C-store Network]

In addition, The Wawa Foundation presented a check to the USO for $ $1,020,174.62 raised through in-store coin and scan campaigns held at every Wawa store during the summer. The funds go to programs supporting military service members and their families, and are distributed to the local USO chapters throughout Wawa's operating area. Since 2012, The Wawa Foundation has raised more than $10.8 million to support USO programs and services that help to keep service members connected to family, home and country.

Over the years, Wawa has also sent thousands of cups of coffee and care packages to military service members overseas who have written to request it.

    You May Also Like

    Advertisement