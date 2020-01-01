fuelWRAp Real-Time Web Application

Press enter to search
Warren Rogers enhanced its fuelWRAp web application to now provide users with a comprehensive look at real-time tank gauge alarms, directly on the online dashboard. Accessible via desktop, tablet or mobile — all in a highly secure, cloud-based environment — the newly enhanced program features real-time alarm reporting, as well as archived and historical alarms by location. After secure-user login to fuelWRAp, the tank gauge and sensor alarms can be filtered and sorted for ease of review and exported to meet the retailer's internal reporting needs. Notifications can be delivered by email, text or phone call, and can be customized per alarm type for the user's specific needs. 

