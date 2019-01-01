FUNacho Chili/Cheese Sauce Dispenser

FUNacho, a global supplier of concession food dispensers and products including cheese, chili and condiments, is introducing its patented chili/cheese sauce dispenser. The dual-head, gravity-fed dispenser utilizes bottle-type cartridges for product containment and produces superior extraction rates compared to bag-type dispensers, according to the company. Food products contained in FUNacho cartridges are shelf-stable with zero pathogenic concerns. The dispenser holds a total of 300 ounces of product in a 10-inch-wide footprint.