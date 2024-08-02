Funfetti Cheesecake Slice

Rich Products Corp. presents its newest offering, the Funetti Individual Cheesecake Slice, an individually packaged treat that can be sold retail-ready or ready to serve. Each portioned slice is filled with colorful candy bits and birthday cake flavor and covered with a drizzle of decorative white icing. According to Rich's, Funfetti has doubled in growth from 2019 to 2022 into a $105 million brand, making it a good choice for the c-store retailer looking to target the millennial and Gen Z demographics. Each slice is 3.25 ounces and comes 24 per case, with a frozen shelf life of 365 days.