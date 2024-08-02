Funfetti Cheesecake Slice
Rich's birthday-cake inspired treat now available as an individually wrapped offering.
Rich Products Corp. presents its newest offering, the Funetti Individual Cheesecake Slice, an individually packaged treat that can be sold retail-ready or ready to serve. Each portioned slice is filled with colorful candy bits and birthday cake flavor and covered with a drizzle of decorative white icing. According to Rich's, Funfetti has doubled in growth from 2019 to 2022 into a $105 million brand, making it a good choice for the c-store retailer looking to target the millennial and Gen Z demographics. Each slice is 3.25 ounces and comes 24 per case, with a frozen shelf life of 365 days.