Funyuns x Maruchan Hot & Spicy Chicken Ramen Onion Flavored Rings

The limited-edition offering combines the snack's onion taste with ramen's spicy notes.
Funyuns Maruchan Hot & Spicy Chicken Ramen Rings
Frito-Lay North America Inc. announces a new collaboration between Funyuns and ramen brand Maruchan for a limited-edition offering. Inspired by the fan-favorite meal, Funyuns x Maruchan Hot & Spicy Chicken Ramen Onion Flavored Rings combine the zesty onion flavor of classic Funyuns with the savory notes of Maruchan Hot and Spicy Chicken Ramen. Now available at retailers nationwide, the limited-time snack comes in three different sized bags: 0.75 ounces for a suggested retail price (SRP) of 50 cents, 2.125 ounces for an SRP of $2.69, and 6 ounces for an SRP of $5.49.

