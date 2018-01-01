GasBuddy Listing Management Solution

GasBuddy announced a strategic partnership with industry-leading location data management company Navads. Together, they will offer the only dedicated listings management service designed specifically for fuel and convenience store brands via Business Pages, GasBuddy’s B2B retail Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform, according to the company. This partnership puts increased control of listings directly in the hands of retailers. Fuel and c-store retailers now have the ability to publish gas prices and manage their location data directly through the GasBuddy Business Pages dashboard, which will be published on the GasBuddy app, as well as syndicated across top publishers like Google, Bing, Apple, Waze and in-car navigations.