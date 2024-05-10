Gemini Earns Top Private Trucking Fleet for Safety Title

Love's primary fuel hauler was recognized for standards that protect drivers and contribute to overall industry safety.
Danielle Romano
Love's Gemini fleet tanker

OKLAHOMA CITY — Gemini Motor Transport, the primary fuel hauler for Love's Travel Stops, was named the National Tank Truck Carriers' North American Safety Grand Champion in the private fleet category for the second consecutive year. 

The award recognizes tank truck operations in North America with exceptional safety programs and records for the year.

"Through our 1,800 professional drivers and 1,300 trucks, we deliver millions of gallons of fuel to Love's stores and other locations in the industry and safety is always top of mind for every team member at Gemini," said Brent Bergevin, executive vice president of Transportation at Love's. "I'm incredibly proud of our team and their commitment to keeping everyone they come into contact with safe. Earning this award in back-to-back years is an honor and testament to the consistent hard work and dedication of our team."

The award aims to recognize companies that prioritize safety, protect their drivers and contribute to overall industry safety. Criteria for the award includes safety record, driver training and qualifications, vehicle maintenance, compliance and regulations, industry involvement and advocacy, and data reporting and accuracy. 

Gemini's commitment to safety begins in the interview process where the company's code of conduct is presented for the first time. From there, each driver learns of Gemini's high employee expectations, strict safety protocols and are introduced to the advanced technology in every vehicle, according to Love's. 

Each Gemini truck has new collision avoidance features that include side-object detection, backup alarms, brake assistance, speed intervention and traffic sign recognition.  

As part of its commitment to the safety of professional drivers, Love's is offering half off Department of Transportation inspections (up to a $45 value) and $80 off per tire when purchasing Yokohama tires during the month of May for the Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance International Roadcheck.

Oklahoma City-based Love's Travel Stops was founded in 1964. The family-owned and -operated business has more than 40,000 team members in North America and Europe. The company's core business is travel stops and convenience stores with 641 locations in 42 states. 

