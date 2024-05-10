Gemini Earns Top Private Trucking Fleet for Safety Title
The award aims to recognize companies that prioritize safety, protect their drivers and contribute to overall industry safety. Criteria for the award includes safety record, driver training and qualifications, vehicle maintenance, compliance and regulations, industry involvement and advocacy, and data reporting and accuracy.
Gemini's commitment to safety begins in the interview process where the company's code of conduct is presented for the first time. From there, each driver learns of Gemini's high employee expectations, strict safety protocols and are introduced to the advanced technology in every vehicle, according to Love's.
Each Gemini truck has new collision avoidance features that include side-object detection, backup alarms, brake assistance, speed intervention and traffic sign recognition.
As part of its commitment to the safety of professional drivers, Love's is offering half off Department of Transportation inspections (up to a $45 value) and $80 off per tire when purchasing Yokohama tires during the month of May for the Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance International Roadcheck.
Oklahoma City-based Love's Travel Stops was founded in 1964. The family-owned and -operated business has more than 40,000 team members in North America and Europe. The company's core business is travel stops and convenience stores with 641 locations in 42 states.