Gemini Earns Top Private Trucking Fleet for Safety Title

OKLAHOMA CITY — Gemini Motor Transport, the primary fuel hauler for Love's Travel Stops, was named the National Tank Truck Carriers' North American Safety Grand Champion in the private fleet category for the second consecutive year.

The award recognizes tank truck operations in North America with exceptional safety programs and records for the year.

"Through our 1,800 professional drivers and 1,300 trucks, we deliver millions of gallons of fuel to Love's stores and other locations in the industry and safety is always top of mind for every team member at Gemini," said Brent Bergevin, executive vice president of Transportation at Love's. "I'm incredibly proud of our team and their commitment to keeping everyone they come into contact with safe. Earning this award in back-to-back years is an honor and testament to the consistent hard work and dedication of our team."