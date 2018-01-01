Gene Simmons' MoneyBag Sodas

KISS co-founder Gene Simmons launched a premium soda line, MoneyBag Sodas, in cooperation with Rock Steady Sodas Inc. The line is made with all-natural flavors and colors, sweetened with 100 percent pure cane sugar, and packaged in eco-friendly glass bottles. The MoneyBag Sodas line initially includes cola, diet cola, root beer and ginger ale. Additional flavors are in the works, along with a line of premium fountain sodas. Packaged in glass bottles with detailed painted labels, MoneyBag Sodas are bundled in vintage-style four-packs with custom crowns.