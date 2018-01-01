General Snus New Look

General Snus is hitting store shelves with reinvigorated branding that features bright and modern colors, an updated shield, and redesigned in-store signage. The new look is designed to increase General Snus' brand recognition and visibility in retail stores. The enhancements will help consumers more easily select their preferred style of General Snus and improve the premium experience that the product provides, according to the company. The new branding resulted from a collaborative process that involved the Swedish Match North America and European Marketing teams and their agency partners.