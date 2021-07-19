Broaster Co. enters the chicken sandwich game with its all-new Genuine Broaster Chicken Sandwich. The product is made with an all-white-meat chicken breast that is coated and marinated with Broaster's signature recipe, and provides the same flavorful crunch that can be expected from any Genuine Broaster Chicken menu item. Broaster's pressure frying equipment and process makes this sandwich more tender and juicier compared to ordinary fried chicken, according to the company. Operators can capitalize on the chicken sandwich trend with the help of Broaster-recommended recipe builds.