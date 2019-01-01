Gilbarco Veeder-Root Electric Vehicle Charging Payment Options

Gilbarco Veeder-Root now offers more payment options for the Veefil RT-50kW EV chargers manufactured by Tritium. The company's research found that electric vehicle drivers want to be able to pay for charging similar to how they pay at the pump. New indoor and outdoor payment options allow consumers to do just that. Outdoor payment is accomplished through the integration of a credit card reader that allows EV customers to pay at the charger using a debit or credit card or through contactless methods, such as Google Pay and Apple Pay. The reader allows all consumers to use EV chargers without requiring a network membership. In-store payment options work alongside the point-of-sale (POS) terminal to allow any consumer to charge their vehicle. Agnostic of a retailer's POS, in-store payment enables all retailers to accept indoor payment for EV charging, providing the added benefit of driving in-store sales by bringing EV charger customers into the store.