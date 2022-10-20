Gilbarco Veeder-Root Encore 700S Series Enhancements

Gilbarco Veeder-Root, a Vontier Corp. company, released two new premium features for its Encore 700S Series of fuel dispensers: a 6-Grade Select option and a 15.6-inch touchscreen. The 6-Grade Select option allows retailers to blend any two of four inlets, with up to four hoses and six fuel grades at the same fueling position. The 15.6-inch touchscreen provides a next-generation user interface, while maintaining the familiar Encore experience that fuel consumers know and regularly use. The touchscreen interface eliminates the need for softkeys, creating a modern feel that younger consumers expect. With 33 percent more screen space, retailers have more freedom to create impactful branding, engaging marketing messages, and promotional offers.