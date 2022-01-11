Gilbarco Veeder-Root MediaReach

Gilbarco Veeder-Root, a Vontier Corp. company, launched MediaReach, a digital marketing platform that helps retailers deliver unique, site-specific forecourt media experiences that increase in-store foot traffic and sales. MediaReach unlocks the full marketing potential of every forecourt. The easy-to-use, rules-based platform customizes dispenser marketing content based on a wide range of factors including time of day, customer demographics, even real-time weather conditions. It uses those factors to create custom ad playlists for each individual station in their network, according to the company.