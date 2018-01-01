Gilbarco Veeder-Root Passport EDGE

Gilbarco Veeder-Root introduces Passport EDGE, the only tablet-based point-of-sale (POS) system optimized for convenience stores, according to the company. Designed for small businesses, Passport EDGE uses the foundation of Passport to create a streamlined POS system with a smaller front-counter footprint and a low upfront cost. The POS solution features a subscription-based service and no long-term contract. It is EMV-ready. There is also an around-the-clock, U.S.-based remote help desk to ensure businesses are never alone and always up-to-date, Gilbarco noted.