The snack features crispy Chex pieces coated with the flavor of the well-known Girl Scout cookie.
General Mills Convenience brings to market Girl Scout Thin Mint Muddy Buddies, a snack inspired by the famous Girl Scout cookie. The new product consists of crispy corn Chex pieces coated in a Thin Mints-inspired glaze with a powdery smooth finish. Girl Scout Thin Mint Muddy Buddies come in a 4.5-ounce package and ship seven units to a case. They are now available nationwide with a suggested retail price of $4.29.

