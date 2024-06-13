General Mills Convenience brings to market Girl Scout Thin Mint Muddy Buddies, a snack inspired by the famous Girl Scout cookie. The new product consists of crispy corn Chex pieces coated in a Thin Mints-inspired glaze with a powdery smooth finish. Girl Scout Thin Mint Muddy Buddies come in a 4.5-ounce package and ship seven units to a case. They are now available nationwide with a suggested retail price of $4.29.