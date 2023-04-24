Gluten Free Lemon Cookies

Tate's Bake Shop brings to market a gluten free version of its Lemon Cookie, combining a crispy, buttery consistency with a fresh, citrusy lemon twist. The company first introduced a gluten-free variety of their chocolate chip cookies more than a decade ago, and in 2021 debuted vegan varieties. The new Lemon Cookies are certified gluten free by the National Celiac Association and certified Kosher by the Orthodox Union. They are available in stores nationwide with a retail price of $5.99.