Godiva is introducing the Godiva Masterpieces line, which includes individually wrapped chocolates and filled bars at a less than $5 price point. Chocolate lovers can purchase a bag of the individually wrapped chocolates for a suggested retail price of $4.29, and the filled chocolate bars for a suggested price of $2.99. Godiva Masterpieces are available in three flavors: Dark Chocolate Ganache Heart, Milk Chocolate Caramel Lion, and Milk Chocolate Hazelnut Oyster.