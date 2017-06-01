Press enter to search
Close search

Godiva Masterpieces

Press enter to search
Close search
Open Menu

Godiva Masterpieces

New line includes individually wrapped chocolates and filled bars.
Godiva Masterpieces

Godiva is introducing the Godiva Masterpieces line, which includes individually wrapped chocolates and filled bars at a less than $5 price point. Chocolate lovers can purchase a bag of the individually wrapped chocolates for a suggested retail price of $4.29, and the filled chocolate bars for a suggested price of $2.99. Godiva Masterpieces are available in three flavors: Dark Chocolate Ganache Heart, Milk Chocolate Caramel Lion, and Milk Chocolate Hazelnut Oyster. 

Other Popular Products

Snickers Hunger Bars

Snickers Hunger Bars
Checkout-Free AI Shopping

Checkout-Free AI Shopping System