Gomega Omega-3 Superfusion Beverages

Gomega is an omega-3 superfusion beverage that contains 32 milligrams of DHA omega-3s, two times more antioxidant vitamin C, and no more than 2 grams of sugar. Three flavor varieties are available: Berry Acai, Strawberry Guava and Mango Passionfruit. At just 25 calories per serving, Gomega is an excellent source of antioxidant vitamin C and vitamin E, the company noted, as well as gluten free, soy free, vegan, kosher, and made with plant-based sweeteners and 100 percent natural flavors.