Good2grow Snackers

Good2grow enters the food product category with the launch of its better-for-you kids product, Snackers. Like Good2grow's beverage portfolio, Snackers combine fun and nutrition with collectable licensed character tops on reusable cups and wholesome ingredients, according to the company. Snackers are sold in 2-ounce, single-serve packages and feature baked oat and wheat crackers in two flavors, cinnamon and chocolate. Character tops feature kid-favorites from Disney, Nickelodeon, Hasbro, Comcast Universal and more.