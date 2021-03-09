The Aloe Vera drink category is quickly growing, and consumer demand for plant-based beverages is only strengthening, according to Goya. To meet this demand, the company introduces Goya Aloe Vera Drinks, which provide the benefits of Aloe Vera in four delicious and refreshing varieties: Original, Mango, Coconut and Pineapple. With a suggested retail price of $1.49, the beverages can be enjoyed on their own or used as an ingredient to create a variety of flavorful drinks, such smoothies, teas, mixed fruit juices, and more.