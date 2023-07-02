Goya is bringing refreshing flavors and delicate bubbles to the cold vault with Goya Fontenova Sparkling Spring Water. The new beverage offering has no calories, no caffeine, no carbs, no sodium, no gluten, and no sugars or sweeteners. Goya Fontenova Sparkling Spring Water is available in 12-ounce cans. The sleek cans, featuring a premium design, are convenient for on-the-go consumption as well as social get-togethers, according to the company.