GP Pro Automated Sealing Machine

GP Pro, a division of Georgia-Pacific, launched a B2B product marketing campaign to build awareness of its Automated Sealing Machine, an advanced equipment solution that provides a secure, tamper-evident, spill-resistant sealed film on beverage cups. According to the company, the machine will help empower operational efficiencies while elevating a store's beverage business. In the meantime, the "Beverage Better" campaign is intended to coincide with broadening adoption of GP Pro's technology. Springfield, Mo.-based creative agency Marlin collaborated with GP Pro on the campaign's concept, creative development and execution.