Grillo's Pickles is partnering with Utz Brands to launch a limited-edition snack that gives its cult-favorite pickles a crunchier bite. The Grillo's & Utz Dill Pickle Flavored Potato Chips aim to deliver the perfect blend of fresh, crispy, salty, and dill pickle flavor. The duo's first-ever collaboration unites two snack groups with loyal and devoted followings. Available for a limited time only, Grillo's & Utz Dill Pickle Flavored Potato Chips come in a 2.625-ounce On-the-Go size for a suggested retail price of $2.19, as well as a 7.75-ounce Take-Home size for a suggested price of $4.29.