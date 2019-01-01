Grizzly Dark Relaunch

American Snuff Co. relaunched Grizzly Dark, a family of four dark-fired, 100-percent American moist snuff tobacco styles. Grizzly Dark is now available nationally in redesigned, distinctive cans that reinforce its premium-tier position within the Grizzly brand portfolio. Cured by dark firing for weeks, Grizzly Dark is exceptionally soft, always moist and offers a perfect balance of flavor and rich tobacco character, according to the maker. Grizzly Dark styles include Long Cut Wintergreen, Wintergreen Pouch, Long Cut Mint and Long Cut Select. The relaunch is being supported at retail with updated point-of-sale materials and an online sweepstakes on MyGrizzly.com called "Claw Your Way to the Top."