Groen Vortex 100 Connectionless Steamer
The Groen Vortex 100 connectionless steamer (model VRC-6E) from Unified Brands now features a condensate hood in addition to a water reservoir for standalone steaming, and offers a versatile solution for heating products merchandised on roller grills more quickly. The steamer provides a variety of benefits, including versatility, standalone operation, efficiency, uniform heating, and quick start-up.