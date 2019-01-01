GSTV's new creative offering, GSTV IGNITE Creative + Content Studio, is focused exclusively on providing in-house creative offerings for GSTV's brand partners, as well as creating unique programming content designed specifically to run on the GSTV network. The all-inclusive turnkey service specializes in developing environment-specific creative for GSTV's unique 1:1 viewing experience. Capabilities include:

Custom brand advertisements and extensions, including all-inclusive turnkey creative services from concept story-boarding to execution;

Providing ownable storytelling moments, from content sponsorships and integrations to custom or branded content; and

Consultation services, including expert advice on network best practices, ideation and activation.