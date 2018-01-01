GT's Living Foods released a new limited-edition kombucha variety for spring: Bloom. This seasonal exclusive delivers a light, crisp and floral flavor combining fresh elderflower, jasmine and violet. GT’s Bloom Kombucha is now shipping to retailers nationwide and will be available through June 30. While Bloom is on shelves, the company is teaming up with the Born This Way Foundation. During the next three months, GT’s will encourage its fans to post a selfie on social media with any GT’s bottle and tag it with #InFullBloom. For each photo posted, the company will donate $5 to the foundation, up to $50,000 to help empower youth and inspire bravery. Like all GT’s kombucha flavors, Bloom is organic, raw, naturally effervescent with billions of living probiotics, and handcrafted in small batches.