APG Cash Drawer introduces the Guardiant Countertop Shield for retail, grocery, convenience, gas stations, pharmacy and medical clinics. The product is designed to help reduce the spread of contagious, airborne germs commonly caused by coughing or sneezing. It provides a sense of security for employees, as well as customers. Currently offered in a trifold or single-screen configuration, the Guardiant Countertop Shield comes with window size options, allowing for the safe exchange of product, food or payment through an acrylic protective barrier. Items can be scanned through the plexiglass without the risk of germ transmission during product hand-off at the checkout counter. The sturdy, no-tip solution also comes with counter mounting hardware, a one-year warranty, and is portable for collapsible storage when needed.