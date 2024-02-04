Häagen-Dazs Ice Cream Bar New Flavors

Häagen-Dazs unveils its newest options in its ice cream bar line, Dulce de Leche and Chocolate Cookie Crumble. The bars celebrate the brand's history and fan favorite flavor profiles. The Dulce de Leche bars include ice cream mixed with swirls of dulce de leche sauce coated in milk chocolate, while the Chocolate Cookie Crumble bars include sweet cream ice cream with a touch of Madagascar vanilla and fudge swirls, dipped in milk chocolate and covered with chocolate cookie pieces. Both offerings are available at select locations for $6.99 for six-count minis and $5.99 for three-count full-sized. National distribution is expected in April 2024.