Happy Lane CBD Product Line

Leveraging the success of its PlusCBD product line, CV Sciences Inc. launches the Happy Lane line of CBD products. This line includes six product SKUs and multiple form factors, including softgels, liquids, roll-ons, chews and gummies. Happy Lane offers distinctive new flavors such as Berry Extraordinary, Cherry Jubilee and Peppermint Magic, with additional innovations in development. Happy Lane's non-GMO, hemp-derived CBD products are THC-free and formulated using CV Sciences' rigorous standards for quality, verified by a third-party laboratory for purity, strength and composition. ​​​​​The company plans to make the Happy Lane line broadly available to U.S. consumers through new distribution channels, including the convenience channel.