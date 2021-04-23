Happy Place CBD Topicals Line

Happy Place expands its CBD product assortment with the launch of an extra-strength Topicals line. Targeted at one of consumers' most common ailments, pain, the line includes four new products made with CBD derived from 100 percent U.S.-grown hemp. According to the brand, its Hydrating Cream delivers 500 milligrams of CBD, attracts and maintains moisture, soothes and protects skin, and reduces inflammation. Its Healing Balm relieves localized pain and inflammation, soothes itchy and irritated skin, and promotes healing with 500 milligrams of CBD. The Roll-On provides a cooling sensation, eases pain, and relaxes muscles. The Muscle & Joint Patch is hypoallergenic, and soothes tense and sore muscles for up to 72 hours. The topicals join the brand's popular CBD gummies. Happy Place products are scientifically formulated using technology and rigorous testing procedures to ensure the highest level of safety, performance and consistency.