Haribo Berry Clouds is a triple-layer foam gummi that comes in cloud shapes to highlight their soft and fluffy texture. The mixed assortment features three flavors including blueberry, wildberry and strawberry. This new candy is rooted in innovation and inspired by consumer feedback. Haribo began dreaming up Berry Clouds in 2020 and went through multiple rounds of testing and sample production until they reached pillowy perfection, according to the company.