Haribo Easter 2021 Treats

Looking to share extra-special ways to celebrate the little moments in life, Haribo is making seasonal treats available for this Easter season. The Happy Hoppers Bag is full of fruity and chewy bunnies and carrots in a variety of flavors, including Apple, Lemon, Orange and Strawberry. A 4-ounce bag comes with a suggested retail price (SRP) of $1.29, while a treat-sized pack comes with a $2.99 SRP. Meanwhile, the Haribo Goldbears Egg includes six treat-sized bags filled with classic Goldbears flavors: Orange, Pineapple, Raspberry, Lemon and Strawberry. The 3.3-ounce egg has a SRP of $3.99.