Press enter to search
Close search

Haribo Easter 2021 Treats

Press enter to search
Close search
Open Menu

Haribo Easter 2021 Treats

The candy company's seasonal offerings include the Happy Hoppers Bag and the Goldbears Egg.
HARIBO Easter Treats

Looking to share extra-special ways to celebrate the little moments in life, Haribo is making seasonal treats available for this Easter season. The Happy Hoppers Bag is full of fruity and chewy bunnies and carrots in a variety of flavors, including Apple, Lemon, Orange and Strawberry. A 4-ounce bag comes with a suggested retail price (SRP) of $1.29, while a treat-sized pack comes with a $2.99 SRP. Meanwhile, the Haribo Goldbears Egg includes six treat-sized bags filled with classic Goldbears flavors: Orange, Pineapple, Raspberry, Lemon and Strawberry. The 3.3-ounce egg has a SRP of $3.99. 

Related Topics

Other Popular Products

Ferrero Limited-Edition Easter Treats

Ferrero Limited-Edition Easter Treats
Ovention MiSA-a12 Rapidcook Oven

Ovention MiSA-a12 Rapid Cook Oven
Pro2Go On-The-Go Protein Line

Pro2Go On-The-Go Protein Line