Calbee's Harvest Snaps rebranded its baked navy bean snacks from Selects to Crunchy Puffs. The new name was chosen to better represent the lineup's identity as a puffed, plant-based snack and comes with updated packaging which gives consumers a visual sample before opening the bag. Available in three flavors — Honey Dijon, Loaded Taco and White Cheddar Jalapeno — each serving includes 4 grams of plant protein and 3 grams of fiber. Harvest Snaps Crunchy Puffs are now available nationwide, with each 4.2-ounce bag coming with a suggested retail price of $4.99.