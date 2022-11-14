The 5-hour Energy brand unveiled several new products during the 2022 NACS Show. Making its debut was the Hawaiian Breeze Extra Strength 5-hour Energy shot, which will be supported by national advertising in early 2023. The extra strength formula features B-vitamins, amino acids, nutrients, and 230 milligrams of caffeine. Additionally, the brand introduced three new flavors of its 16-ounce carbonated 5-hour Energy beverages: OrangeSicle, Pineapple Splash and Tropical Burst. The addition of these flavors will double the brand's number of energy drink products available.