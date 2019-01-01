Heineken Summer 2019 Music Promotion

Heineken will be playing an upbeat tune this summer with special music packaging and daily music-themed prizes that include Spotify and Live Nation gift codes. Beginning April 15 and continuing to Sept. 30, consumers can enter the daily sweepstakes using the special packaging and sharing through social media platforms Twitter and Instagram with the hashtag #HeinekenEncoreSweeps. The special packaging includes six-, 12- and 24-packs of bottles. An integrated marketing program will combine national and regional broadcast and digital media to drive awareness, and high-impact off-premise shelf, display and cooler merchandising.