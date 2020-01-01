Heinz is launching Mayoracha Sauce as its newest condiment and "BFF" of its recently released Honeyracha Sauce. Mayoracha combines mayonnaise with Sriracha for a kick of heat, and is designed to elevate any meal, according to the company. HoneyRacha Sauce is a combination of two fan-favorite flavors: sweet honey and spicy Sriracha. Heinz Mayoracha Sauce is available in a 16.6-ounce bottle with a suggested retail price of $3.79.