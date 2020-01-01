Heinz Mayoracha SauceThe new combo condiment is designed to complement Heinz Honeyracha.
Heinz is launching Mayoracha Sauce as its newest condiment and "BFF" of its recently released Honeyracha Sauce. Mayoracha combines mayonnaise with Sriracha for a kick of heat, and is designed to elevate any meal, according to the company. HoneyRacha Sauce is a combination of two fan-favorite flavors: sweet honey and spicy Sriracha. Heinz Mayoracha Sauce is available in a 16.6-ounce bottle with a suggested retail price of $3.79.