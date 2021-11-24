Swisher is expanding its Hempire product line to include hemp-based bulk cones. Made from pesticide-free organic hemp, Hempire Cones are designed to deliver a clean, smooth and slow-burning smoking experience. Like other Hempire products, the cones are vegan, non-GMO, and maintain their all-natural characteristics by remaining completely unbleached and unflavored and containing no synthetic colors or dyes. Hempire Cones are available in bulk units in the three most popular bulk cone sizes of 1 1/4, 98mm and King. Prices range from $62 to $88 for a box holding up to 1,440 cones, and $372 to $528 for a case containing up to 8,640 cones.