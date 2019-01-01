Hempire Rolling Paper

Hempire, a Swisher brand, is the first all-natural, 100-percent hemp rolling paper available in the United States that delivers what customers are looking for in a clean smoking experience, according to the company. The brand currently offers 11 different quality papers, rolls, tips and packs to satisfy any customer. The products are manufactured with European expertise, using vegan, pesticide-free and lead-free hemp. Hempire also uses innovative packaging with visible brand elements and unique cello wrappers to combat paper staleness and ensure maximum freshness.