Herr's Sandwi-chips

Herr's Inc. taps into an age-old tradition of adding chips to sandwiches with its new limited-edition, condiment-flavored chip line, Sandwi-chips. The single-serving bags come in three distinct flavors — Ketchup, Mustard and Sweet Onion — along with an exclusive Spicy Pickle flavor only available at Wawa convenience stores. The line launched in April, just in time for summer activities such as picnics, barbecues, pool parties and trips down the shore. The three primary flavors are now available at any retailer that carries Herr's products.