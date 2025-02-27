Hershey's Cold Brew Mocha Latte
The new beverage from Sunny Sky Products combines the taste of coffee with the flavor of real Hershey's cocoa.
New from Sunny Sky Products, Hershey's Cold Brew Mocha Latte combines the rich, smooth taste of cold brew coffee with the flavor of real Hershey's cocoa. Made with 100% premium cold brew coffee and the taste of Hershey's chocolate, the product is packaged in two 6-liter bags per case, with a product yield of about 50 8-ounce servings per case and a shelf life of 210 days. Sunny Sky Products, a licensing partner of The Hershey Co., also offers Hershey-branded Reese's Hot Chocolate, Reese's Freeze and Hershey's Cookies 'n' Creme Cappuccino.