New from Sunny Sky Products, Hershey's Cold Brew Mocha Latte combines the rich, smooth taste of cold brew coffee with the flavor of real Hershey's cocoa. Made with 100% premium cold brew coffee and the taste of Hershey's chocolate, the product is packaged in two 6-liter bags per case, with a product yield of about 50 8-ounce servings per case and a shelf life of 210 days. Sunny Sky Products, a licensing partner of The Hershey Co., also offers Hershey-branded Reese's Hot Chocolate, Reese's Freeze and Hershey's Cookies 'n' Creme Cappuccino.