Hershey's GoldNew candy bar is sweet, salty, crunchy and creamy.
Hershey’s Gold is the first new flavor release by the brand in more than 20 years. Hershey’s Gold Caramelized Creme with Peanuts and Pretzels features a caramelized creme, with a combination of sweet, salty, crunchy and creamy goodness, according to The Hershey Co. The new product will hit retailer shelves nationwide Dec. 1, and be available in a 1.4-ounce standard bar (suggested retail price of 99 cents) and a 2.5-ounce king-size bar (SRP of $1.69).