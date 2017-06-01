Hershey’s Gold is the first new flavor release by the brand in more than 20 years. Hershey’s Gold Caramelized Creme with Peanuts and Pretzels features a caramelized creme, with a combination of sweet, salty, crunchy and creamy goodness, according to The Hershey Co. The new product will hit retailer shelves nationwide Dec. 1, and be available in a 1.4-ounce standard bar (suggested retail price of 99 cents) and a 2.5-ounce king-size bar (SRP of $1.69).