Hershey's & Reese's 2022 Valentine's Day Treats

This Valentine's Day, the Reese's and Hershey's brands are introducing new treats, including Reese's Blossom-Top Miniature Cups. Available in a 9.3-ounce bag, these new candies feature a layer of light pink-colored crème on top of the classic Reese's Peanut Butter Miniature Cups. Also making their debut this Valentine's Day are Hershey's Pink Cookies 'N' Creme Hearts (8.8-ounce bag), Reese's White Creme Hearts (2.4-ounce King Size and 7.2-ounce six-pack), and the Hershey's Kisses Milk Chocolates BFF Gift Box (10-ounce box).