Hershey’s & Reese’s Dipped Pretzels

Hershey’s Dipped Pretzels feature bite-sized pretzels dipped in milk chocolate and then drizzled with dark chocolate. Hershey’s Cookies ‘n’ Creme Dipped Pretzels are dipped in white crème and coated with cookie bits. Reese’s Dipped Pretzels are dipped in peanut butter candy and drizzled with milk chocolate. All three new products are available in 4.25-ounce pouches (suggested retail price of $2.99) and 8.5-ounce pouches (SRP $4.49).